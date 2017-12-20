PTI endorses delimitation bill passed by Senate: spokesperson

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the PTI fully endorsed the delimitation bill.

“We played active role in favor of constitutional amendment for delimitation in National Assembly and Senate as well,” he said talking to media in Lahore.

Giving details on the delimitation bill, he said as per the data on the National Assembly seats available with him, nine seats from Punjab would be cut. Seven seats would be added in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two additional seats will be gained by Balochistan and one additional seat would be obtained by Islamabad, he said.

Fawad requested the government to complete delimitation process as soon as possible as it had now legitimate support.

Deploring the government’s failure to complete census process, he said the delimitations were being made on the basis of provisional result of the consensus. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should complete delimitation process within three months.

The PTI spokesperson also welcomed the Army chief’s briefing to Senate in accordance with the democratic norms and constitutional role of the military which would help understand national security issues.

The PTI vowed to extend full support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir ul Qadri to discourage state violence. “What could be worse treatment than this that 14 armless people were in the broad daylight beaten to death,” said Fawad.

He also said the PTI would not allow making fun of judiciary through power show and would launch a movement in response if the PML-N did so.

The PTI spokesman said Aziziya Steel Mill, Gulf Steel Mill cases against Nawaz had reached final phases and he had no solid evidence to present in his defence. He also censured the PML-N for following the footsteps of MQM founder Altaf Hussain “which is against national institutions”. He said former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and Nawaz’s brother and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif were not in favor of any movement against judiciary.

Fawad said the ousted PM was alleged of Rs300 billion corruption in public exchequer. He asked judicial and military higher authorities to take action against Nawaz’s statement of launching anti-judiciary campaign.

“You can be unsatisfied from a judicial verdict, but this does not mean that you will storm judiciary,” he said. He also denounced the PML-N leaders’ calling Jahangir Tareen an ATM and said, “We didn’t use any public exchequer as ATM.”

Orignally published by NNI