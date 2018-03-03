PTI enacts number of legislations to promote Islamic values: CM

Staff reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said his government inherited a legacy of loot and plunder. Imran Khan should have a chance to bring the country out of crises and correct the whole system of governance in the country. The federal and Punjab governments hide expenditure and our government shows everything. It is strange that the Punjab government wanted to compare its performance with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. PML (N) ruled Punjab and the whole country for 30 years and comparing it with the five years of PTI in the KP is incomprehensible, he added.

He was talking to Provincial Ministers, MPAs, and different delegations and presiding over a meeting on Rapid Bus Transit at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The Chief Minister said that PML (N) and other political parties ruled the country and the provinces always weakened institutions but his government in KP laid the foundation for transparent and implement able system of governance and delivery within a short span of time. The joint ventures with different national and international investors would feed the provincial exchequer. Without spending a penny this province would get share of 10% in all investments both of national and international firms, he added.

Pervez Khattak said Swat Motorway, BRT, circular railway connecting five districts of the province and other projects would not only boost investment and industrialization but would also promote tourism related industry in the province adding his government created a structure for good governance that would safeguard the future of this province. The safety and security of the country and nation was safe and secure in the hands of PTI, he added.

The Chief Minister said his government made record legislations to reform the system and ensure the right of all adding that ANP had a history of corruption during its rule. PPP had a different style of corruption and the Mulla used the name of Islam for corruption adding his government enacted a number of legislations to promote Islamic teachings and values in the province. His government reformed the institutions and now the people were comfortable with a reform system, he added.