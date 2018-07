LAHORE : Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has said that his party will form government in centre at its own and don’t need support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a statement issued here on Friday, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has required majority to form government and has decided not to consult PPP in this connection.

The PTI spokesman said that his party believes in self-reliance and will prove it practically.

Share on: WhatsApp