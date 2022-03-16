PTI does not believe in politics of tussle: Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI does not believe in the politics of conflict rather it’s a democratic political entity which does not believe in the politics of extremism.

While reacting to PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s statement who appealed both the government and the opposition to call off their public rallies they planned in Islamabad later this month in the best interest of the country, Fawad Ch said on Tuesday that Ch Shujaat was a very discerning politician.

Prime Minister Imran Khan always attaches great respect to him, he added.The minister said that the PTI was a democratic party which abhorred politics of conflict.

“We do not do politics of extremism,” he said adding that opinion of people did matter to the party.

He clarified that the aim of Islamabad rally was not to indulge in a fight.If the opposition wants to hold a peaceful rally, we will welcome them and facilitate them, the minister maintained.

Fawad Ch said that in a democracy, people’s opinion mattered and people could manifest their opinion only through rallies.

On the other hand, while commenting on PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long march announcement, Fawad Ch said that the government knew how to deal with trouble-makers.