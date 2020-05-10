PTI does not believe in political victimisation: Sarwar

Sarwar Foundation distributes ration among 20,000 Covid-19-hit unemployed people

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government does not believe in political victimisation and stresses that the opposition should come one same page with the government to combat the spread of dreadful coronavirus.

He was talking to a delegation of PTI leaders Mian Waheed, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Gujjar, Nadeem Butt and paint industry representative Mirza Asghar Chaudhry at Governor’s House on Sunday.

He said all state institutions including NAB had been made apolitical and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sole focus was on country’s progress and prosperity. He said the business community was itself under severe economic stress but still helping out the poor and vulnerable families. “We will surely defeat the scourge of coronavirus, if we all will work hand-in-hand,” he said.

Pakistan Coating Association representatives Moazzam Rasheed and Asghar Mughal, CEO Homex Paints Muhammad Waqas Mughal and others were present on the occasion.

The governor said the coronavirus had become the biggest-ever challenge and could be fought against while strictly observing the SOPs with complete unity and harmony. “This is not a right time to indulge in petty politics but to get united,” he said and urged the opposition to shun political point-scoring, prepare policies in the best interest of people and join hands with the government to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In the PM Imran Khan’s government, Chaudhry Sarwar said all decisions were being taken in the best interest of people. Stating that the business community in the country was facing worst-ever economic suppression, he acknowledged that the business community was still working to provide ration to the families, whose bread-winners lost their jobs during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

He said the history would remember all those, who would serve the distressed humanity in these hard times. Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had eased restrictions in the lockdown to offer relief to the business community. Now, he said, it was business community’s responsibility to strictly implement and observe SOPs to save workers and customers from getting infected by the coronavirus. “The spread of coronavirus is expected to see massive surge in the days to come,” the governor warned.

Sarwar Foundation distributed ration among 20,000 Covid-19-hit unemployed people. Distribution of ration among needy families of Azad Kashmir has also been started. Sanitisers, masks, protective kits and other equipment have also been distributed among people across the Pakistan.

Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Perveen Sarwar told the press on Sunday that Sarwar Foundation immediately started relief and assistance operation after sprawl of pandemic and imposition of lockdown in Pakistan.

She said, “We have not only distributed ration among poor families, but also provided sanitisers, masks and protective kits to common people, medical and paramedical staff. We have dispatched ration for three thousand needy families of Murree and Kohala in time of distress as our gift for people of Kashmir. Distribution of ration is done without any discrimination. Sarwar Foundation has also distributed ration among Christian Community of Lahore and Sikh Community of Nankana Sahab. We believe that our minorities are severely hit by lockdown and epidemic. To build inclusive Pakistan, we have to take care of them and provide assistance.

While answering question, she said, lockdown has torn down healthcare system of advanced countries. State cannot cope up with situation without help of philanthropic community. Sarwar Foundation is playing cardinal role in reducing the disastrous impacts of lock down on vulnerable segments of our society. In coming days, we will speed up our ration drive and other initiatives.