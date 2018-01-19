PTI divided over resignations

Observer Report

Lahore

There is an internal divide within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over whether to present resignations in parliament, sources claimed.

It was added that the group of parliamentarians who side with disqualified lawmaker Jahangir Khan Tareen are in favour of resigning from the National Assembly and Senate.

On the other hand, senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi is not in favour of presenting resignations in the parliament.

The Tareen group has supported the suggestion to resign from both parliament houses before the Senate elections in order to give tough time to the government. However, Qureshi group opposed the idea.