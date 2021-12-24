PTI dissolves organisational structure across Pakistan after upset in KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Friday announced the dissolution of PTI’s organizational structure after it suffered massive below in its stronghold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the first phase of local body elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry said that the new constitutional committee will be formed to outline a strategy for the second phase of the local body polls in the northwestern province.

Explaining the reasons behind losing seats in KPK, he said that the party had received complaints about the distribution of party tickets on the basis of nepotism.

The information minister said that nepotism cast shadow on the principles of fairness and merit, adding that Prime minister Imran Khan was upset after the outcomes in the elections.

This a developing story…