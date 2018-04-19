PTI disgruntled MPs to move court

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In the back drop of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran khan declaring name of some 20 party law makers found involved in the horse-trading in elections and taking stern action against them, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disgruntled lawmakers threatened to move court with evidence against Imran Khan.

KP MPA Fozia Bibi announced to move court against PTI’s chief and claimed that Khan was hurling reckless allegations at her.

She stated that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak did not know who voted for whom in Senate elections.

Fozia Bibi , However , asserted she still stood with PTI and would respond to the show-cause notice. “We desire to unveil the drama that happened in Senate polls”, stated Fozia.

On the other hand, former PTI leader Javed Nasim held the notion that he had left PTI three years ago and hence, wasn’t liable to respond to the Imran Khan.

“I will reply Imran Khan in the court and will file defamation suit against him adding Imran was in the habit of hurling allegations.