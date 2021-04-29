PTI did away with South Punjab’s deprivation: Firdous

Urges political parties to shun politics to protect lives of people

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a 43rd cabinet meeting which endorsed rules of business for the South Punjab secretariat and approved recommendations of the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

Talking to the media at DGPR Office here on Thursday, Dr Firdous regretted that the past government befooled the residents of South Punjab through hollow slogans but the PTI-led government is fulfilling its promises made with the people. The secretaries appointed in the South Punjab secretariat will be empowered.

The Special Assistant said the corona situation is getting worse with each passing day adding that every decision will be made to protect the lives of the people.

The cabinet expressed its concern over the rising number of corona cases and death rate and showed its reservations over the non-implementation of SOPs by the citizens, she said.

The SACM said that 2674 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours whereas the number of active cases had reached 48423.

She said that 103 people had lost their lives whereas 26338 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The committee approved to increase the number of oxygen beds and ventilators on an emergent basis, she said.

Dr Firdous said that 69 percent of the wheat crop has been cut and around 1.8 million metric tons of wheat has been procured by the Punjab government. She said that strict action will be taken against those illegally hoarding wheat.

The meeting was also briefed about the relief given to the people under Ramazan Package, Ramazan Bazaars and price control mechanism. She said the provision of sugar at an affordable price is the priority of the government.

The SACM said the proposal to attach different union councils of Rajanpur with tehsils was rejected and their previous status will remain restored.

The cabinet approved to give the status of tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in the Muzaffargarh district along with the approval of amendments in Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levi Service Rules 2009. Under this amendment, Baloch Levi could be posted in the Rajanpur district, she said.

The SACM said that Punjab Road Safety Authority Act, 2020 was also approved to improve the drivers’ training standard and the safety of vehicles.

The approval was granted to convert Lahore Transport Company into Punjab Transport Company for province-wise operations, she said.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the government is responsible to protect the lives and property of the people. She said the irresponsible behaviour of a few people can create trouble for all of us.

The provincial ministers presented a consensus proposal to enforce complete lockdown before Eid in Lahore and other cities with a more corona ratio.

The special cabinet committee will finalize the recommendations after reviewing the proposal of complete lockdown to submit the same to NCOC.

The SACM urged the political parties to shun politics at this critical moment and unite with the government for a national cause to protect the lives of the people.