PTI demands transfer of Karachi police chief

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has demanded transfer of Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar, saying free, fair and transparent elections in presence of AIGP Mahar are not possible.

As per details, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday submitted an application with the Provincial Election Commissioner, maintaining that it is widely known that Karachi Police Chief Mushtaq Mahar is a facilitator and trusted person of the PPP and he can directly influence the general elections.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in his application said that after the approval of the chief election commissioner IGP Sindh and all officers of districts have already been transferred, but the transfer of Mushtaq Mahar is still pending which is a big question mark. He requested the election commission of Pakistan that for the sake of holding free and fair polls it may order to get this favorite police officer of the PPP transferred immediately and some honest police officer with a good reputation should be posted as the Karachi police chief.—INP

