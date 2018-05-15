PTI demands resignation of PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the National Assembly.

While addressing the House, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed Nawaz Sharif and said that his controversial remarks about the 2008 Mumbai attacks reinforced the stance of India.

“Nawaz leaves no stone unturned to malign Pakistan. What was the need for this statement? His interview became the highlight of newspaper and was then trumpeted by the Indian media. This entire situation led to an emergency meeting of National Security Committee that categorically rejected the statement of Nawaz,” Shah maintained.

He went on to say that a resolution condemning the statement was submitted in Sindh Assembly while Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for investigation.

“The Prime Minister tried to solve the issue in a sincere way and said that Sharif’s statement was distorted. Despite of all this, Nawaz rejected the NSC declaration which was also supported by his own premier. The Prime Minister should now resign over the rejection,” PTI leader asserted.

“Sharif still asks what wrong has he said and how it damaged the country. It should be told why the journalist was called on a special plane?” Shah questioned.

Speaking before him, PM Abbasi supported the suggestion of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to form commission over his statement regarding Mumbai attacks.

Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were trumpeted in a wrong way, adding that no one has right to give certificate of patriotism to anyone.