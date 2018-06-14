PTI demands removal of chairman NADRA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Wednesday demanded removal of Chairman NADRA.

According to the details, Information Secretary of PTI, Fawad Chaudhry has penned a letter to the chief election commissioner, stating that this is the prime responsibility of the ECP to make sure to appoint fair and free Chairman NADRA.

Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the decision of changing Chief Secretaries and IGPs of the provinces but also demanded to change federal and provincial home secretaries. On Tuesday, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed establishment division to all four provincial chief secretaries and inspector general’s (IGs) with immediate effect.

ECP had written a letter to establishment division to fill the posts of chief secretaries and inspector generals.ECP had informed secretary defence, the interior secretary, and chief secretaries of four provinces regarding security meeting, the purpose of the meeting is to chalk out the security plan.

ECP had also summoned Director General Military Operation (DGMO), and IGs to finalize security arrangements for avoiding any untoward situation. It will be also decided in meeting to fix CCTV cameras on sensitive polling stations in upcoming general elections.—INP

