PTI demands ECP to take notice against PML-N, PPP regarding horse-trading for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding horse-trading before the Senate elections.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan headed a core committee session to devise strategy regarding Senate elections and distribution of party tickets.

Furthermore, Imran Khan declared PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as the masterminds behind bringing disgrace to the institutions.

Orignally published by INP