PTI demands CJP to take notice of withholding election results by ECP

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of withholding of election results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI leader while reacting to the withholding of election results of 32 constituencies by the ECP, demanded the CJP to take notice.

Fawad Ch said that withholding 2018 general election results is a serious matter, adding that finalisation of election results is important for the transition.

The PTI spokesperson went on to say that the court and administrative decisions should not contradict with the interests of the country, adding that the results of these constituencies should be released as soon as possible.

