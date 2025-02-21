PTI delegation to meet CJP Afridi today

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation would meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Friday (today).

The sources said that the meeting would take place at the Chief Justice House in the federal capital, where the members of the opposition will present the recommendations to improve the judicial system.

Before it, a government delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had also met the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is holding meetings with all stakeholders regarding the National Judicial Policy-Making Committee to enhance the delivery of justice.

Just a day ago, the five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approached the Supreme Court regarding seniority issue. They also asked the top court to restrain Justice Dogar from serving as acting chief justice of IHC.

The IHC has also expressed support for the five IHC judges’ demand.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association assured its full support for the reform process, stating that they appreciate the Chief Justice’s efforts to engage with the Prime Minister and opposition leaders in improving the justice system.

Last year, a Supreme Court larger bench comprising six judges is scheduled to hear the case regarding the letters from six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 30.

The IHC held a full court meeting chaired by the then Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to devise institutional responses to any interference in court affairs. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court chief justice had solicited suggestions from all judges, including those from district and sessions courts, on addressing the issue.

The Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice and hinted at constituting a full court to address the matter, after the federal government’s attempt with a one-man inquiry commission was halted due to the head’s refusal to proceed.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, urging for a transparent and fair investigation into the allegations of interference in judicial affairs made by the six judges.

The petitioner calls for action against those found guilty of influencing the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of an independent judiciary as the protector of the Constitution and the sole source of justice, with no compromise on its independence acceptable under any circumstances.