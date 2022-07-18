PTI decides to form govt in Punjab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday decided to form government in the province of Punjab after victory in the by-elections.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the core committee held under the chairmanship of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by the senior leadership of the party.

During the meeting, the core committee members advised Imran Khan to be active in Sindh.

The meeting held a detailed consultation on the formation of government in Punjab. The leadership of Punjab briefed the meeting about the by-elections in the province.

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, former Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, President PTI Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, General Secretary Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and other leaders briefed the Core Committee on the situation in Punjab.

Earlier in thr day, Imran Khan and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a post by-elections consultative telephonic conversation.