PTI creates rumpus in NA over Imran bashing

Law be enacted for action against those cursing parliament: Deputy Speaker

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

It was private members’ business in the National Assembly on Tuesday but the house largely failed to follow the agenda of the day due to the exchange of harsh words between the PTI and other parties including ruling PML (N), PPP, JUI (F) and the MQM over the remarks made by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the parliament at Lahore’s gathering.

PTI stood isolated in the house as other members of the opposition parties also strongly censured the PTI chairman for using abusive language against the parliament.

As the session began, Arif Alvi of PTI pointed out lack of quorum. On counting the house was not found in order and the chair suspended the proceedings temporarily. After almost an hour, the treasury benches managed to get the required number of members in the house to go ahead with the agenda of the day. After tabling of a bill relating to NADRA registration, the PTI members stood on point of order and tried to justify the statements made by the party chairman at the Lahore gathering.

On this other members belonging to PPP, PML (N), MQM and JUI (F) once again strongly condemned the anti parliament statement of Imran Khan. They stated that the parliament is supreme institution and it is responsibility of the members to accord respect to it. They asked the PTI chairman to take back his words.

The PTI members created a rumpus in the house and stood in front of the dais and raised slogans when other members started bashing Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbassi, who was chairing the session, said that the parliament is meant to serve the masses but it cannot deliver unless its members respect it. He said it is our responsibility to protect the sanctity of the house and nobody could be allowed to raise fingers on the parliament.