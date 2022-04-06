PTI counsels to present arguments today as SC resumes hearing on NA Deputy Speaker’s ruling

Islamabad: A larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing today on Wednesday on the ruling of the national assembly’s deputy speaker, who dismissed the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3, calling it “unconstitutional” and contrary to Article 5 of the constitution of Pakistan.

At the outset of today’s hearing, CJP Bandial said that the court wanted to wrap up the case today.

“The court will announce the verdict on the basis of law and Constitution instead of loyalties.”

He said that the SC will release the order when all the parties complete their arguments.

During today’s hearing, government lawyers Dr Babar Awan, Senator Ali Zafar and Imtiaz Siddiqui are set to present their case.

On Sunday, CJP had taken Suo-Motu notice of the situation and formed a five-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.