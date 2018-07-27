PTI confident of forming govt in Punjab: Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque has said that the PML-N will have to sit in opposition in the province as the PTI is confident of forming the government in Punjab.

His statement comes after PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz claimed his party will form the government in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, Naeem Haque denied that his party had contacted the PPP for an alliance in the centre, adding that consultation with political parties was underway regarding formation of governments in Punjab and the centre.

The PML-N is the largest party in the province with 127 seats but PTI is following closely behind with 123, according to the latest tally.

The independents, 29 in the province, will play a key role in electing the chief minister.

Share on: WhatsApp