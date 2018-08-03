PTI completes number game to form government in center: Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday said that it has completed the number game, and will comfortably form governments in the Centre and Punjab as more independent candidates joined PTI.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he claimed that out of 13 independents elected to the National assembly, nine have joined PTI.

Tareen claimed that we will form governments in Punjab and the center while we will do a strong opposition in the Sindh assembly.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that they have achieved 180 seats in the National Assembly as 25 independent MPAs, out of total 28, and nine independent MNAs have joined the PTI.

On Friday, independent candidates Aslam Bhotani, Shabbir Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Mahar and Alam Dar joined the PTI.

Independent candidates including Saleh Muhammad Khan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sanaullah Masti Khel, AAbdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Asim Nazir, Basit Bukhari and Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa had already joined the PTI.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of a new government in the centre. The agreement was signed by MQM-P s Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi.

Previously, former cricket star Imran Khan’s party had won majority in the country’s general elections and is ready to form the central government.

The PTI had taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif s Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and former President Asif Zardari s Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) which won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

Besides these three major parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan won 13 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan six seats, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four seats each, Balochistan National Party and Grand Democratic Alliance two seats each, Awami Muslim League Pakistan, Awami National Party, Jamhoori Wattan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat one seat each.

On Friday, Naeemul Haq, a spokesperson of Imran Khan, said that they had successfully got the required numbers to get the simple majority in the house.

