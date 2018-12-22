PTI committed for minorities’ welfare: Aon

Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put in place special measures for the welfare of minorities.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony among disabled Christian people at Naulakha Presbyterian Church, he said that Baitul Maal was putting efforts to work for the betterment of people.

All minorities would be provided with equal opportunities in ‘new Pakistan’ and there would be no discrimination on any basis, he maintained.The MD said that the department was providing all facilities to the people without any discrimination, creed and religion, adding that cheques were distributed among disabled people without keeping in view of their political affiliation.

He said that facilities including medical assistance, educational scholarships for higher education and others would be provided to the minorities as it was responsibility of the government to ensure equal opportunities for every citizen. Aon Abbas Buppi said, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to put the country on road to progress and prosperity, adding that dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’ would soon be fulfilled.

Later, he distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each among 40 disabled Christian people and also cut Christmas cake.

Meanwhile, the Baitul Maal MD visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and paid the fines of 21 prisoners involved in minor crimes.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that the criminals after being released from jail would bring a positive change in their behaviour and lives.

The released prisoners would make efforts to earn livelihood with honesty and hard work, he maintained.—APP

