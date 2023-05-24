In another major blow, Asad Umar steps down as PTI’s secretary general

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf faced back-to-back blows, and now its Secretary General Asad Umar has decided to resigned from the post in wake of May 9 attacks when mob of the former ruling party attacked civil and military installations across Pakistan.

Asad himself announced to resign from core committee and as secretary general in a presser in which he lamented the deepening political crisis.

Earlier in the day, the former finance minister was released from detention in Adiala Jail hours after his arrest was nullified by the Islamabad High Court.

Known for being the ‘brain of PTI’, Asad Umar followed Fawad Chaudhry who resigned from party and distanced himself from Imran Khan, and his aides. Chaudhry’s decision shocks many as he was said to be the close aide of the former premier.

In a social media post, Chaudhry said “My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan.”

The recent development comes days after key leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf distanced themselves from Imran Khan, the country’s populist leader who is facing one of the worst times of his politics.

May 9 was dubbed Black Day by country’s armed forces and now Imran Khan led party is bearing the brunt of attacks on military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore.