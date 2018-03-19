PTI clinch two district council seats

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

PTI backed two candidates won the Abbottabad district council seats while third seat was won by independent candidate in the election held on the three seats of Abbottabad district council here on Sunday.

Three district council seats fell vacant after de-seating of Abbottabad district Nazim, Sardar Sher Bahadar, Naib Nazim Shoukat Tanoli and member from Bakot Nazeer Abbasi under defection clause of local bodies act.

In Kehal Union Council Rana Safdar and in Salhad Union Council Malik Suleman won the seats while in the third seat Nazeer Abbasi who retained his seat as he was de-seated under defection clause. Close contest was reported in the two seats where tough fight was held between two rival candidates of PTI and PML (N).