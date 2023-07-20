Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar has hinted at the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘on the basis of evidence.’

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI chief will definitely be arrested and questioned. He added that the PTI chairman will face penalties ‘on the basis of evidence’.

He claimed that Azam Khan has declared the PTI chief a criminal before the nation. He added that Azam Khan’s statement was irrefutable evidence against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

“The possession of the cypher and waving the confidential document in a public gathering was an illegal action. He is now in the grip of law. An inquiry can be launched against the PTI chairman following a court order.”

He blamed Imran for creating a political crisis in Pakistan through the cypher matter. Tarar also criticised the PTI chairman for filing a petition against the judge in the Toshakhana case to exhibit a lack of confidence.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on July 25 (Tuesday) in a “cypher conspiracy” case at the FIA headquarters with all relevant documents.

If the PTI chief will not appear before the agency, the action will be taken against him, said the FIA notice.

The development came after the then-principal secretary of the former prime minister, Azam Khan, recorded a statement in which he called the ex-premier’s use of the US cypher a “conspiracy” to “manipulate for creating a narrative against the state institutions.”

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was “happy” and termed the language as a “US blunder”. The former prime minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used for “creating a narrative against the state institutions.