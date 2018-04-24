PTI chief must reveal to whom he sold vote for Senate: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Ms Mariyum Aurangzeb has said that chairman Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insf (PTI) Imran Khan needed to reveal to whom he sold his Senate vote and on whose orders he did not turn up to cast his vote.

Talking to the media representatives after visiting the PEMRA Council of Complaints here on Monday, Mariyum Aurganzeb said that he (Imran) must be asked as to how Chaudhry Sarwar mustered 44 votes and who cast their votes for him. The answer to that question must be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also, she added. Replying to a question, the State Minister said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were on one page regarding misgivings about the Senate elections. The statement by Siraj-ul-Haq had endorsed the PML-N apprehensions and Imran Khan by announcing the names of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had also reinforced them, she added.

Mariyum said that Punjab had taken the lead in raising the voice that the rotten eggs, who sold their votes, had no place in the democratic parties and then the other parties started following the PML-N.

Answering another question, the Minister said that it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition (in National Assembly) to propose the name of caretaker prime minister through consensus whereas installing the caretaker set up was the responsibility of the parliament. —INP