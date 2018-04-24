PTI chief must reveal to whom he sold vote for Senate: Mariyum

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Ms Mariyum Aurangzeb has said that the Chairman of Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insf (PTI) Imran Khan needs to reveal to whom he sold his Senate vote and on whose orders he did not turn up to cast his vote.

Talking to the media representatives after visiting the PEMRA Council of Complaints here on Monday, Mariyum Aurganzeb said that he (Imran) must be asked as to how Chaudhry Sarwar mustered 44 votes and who cast their votes for him. The answer to that question must be provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also, she added.

To a question, the Minister said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were on one page regarding misgivings about the Senate elections. The statement by Siraj-ul-Haq had endorsed the PML-N apprehensions and Imran Khan by announcing the names of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had also reinforced them, she added.

Mariyum said that Punjab had taken the lead in raising the voice that the rotten eggs, who sold their votes, had no place in the democratic parties and then the other parties started following the PML-N.

Answering another question, the Minister said that it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition (in National Assembly) to propose the name of caretaker prime minister through consensus whereas installing the caretaker set up was the responsibility of the parliament. The decision in regard to the interim prime minister should be made as soon as possible to put at rest the prevalent misgivings and paving the way for the preparations for the next elections, she added.

Mariyum Aurangzeb said that as per law and the Constitution the budget for the next financial year would be presented by the present government. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PK) government, she added, was opposing this initiative to hide its own blemish and incompetency. How could a government, which made plans only to the extent of feasibility reports, spend the allocated funds or make the next budget, she asked.

Responding to yet another question, she said that it was the right of the people of KP to ask the government about the reasons for not presenting the budget for next year.

The Minister revealed that the information ministry was also engaged in the re-organization of its some departments and introducing reforms in them.

To yet another question, Mariyum Aurangzeb said that a summary for the appointment of the head of Lok Virsa had also been submitted and it was the endeavour of the ministry to fill the vacant posts in the departments under it within the current week.

Orignally published by INP