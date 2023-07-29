The Lahore police on Friday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on charges of threatening the joint investigation team conducting the probe into the riots in Punjab following the former premier’s arrest in a graft case on May 9.

The six-member JIT, comprising a deputy inspector general of police, a senior superintendent of police and four superintendents of police had summoned the PTI chairman earlier this month for recording his statement regarding the violence.

The first information report was registered against the PTI chief at the Qila Gujar Singh police station in Lahore, where the JIT is based, on the complaint of Muhammad Sarwar, the in-charge of the police station.

The complaint stated that during his appearance before the JIT at the Sarwar Road police station, Imran had raised his finger towards the JIT’s head and other members and warned that they wouldn’t stay if the PTI government made a comeback.

During the investigation, the FIR went on to say, an accused intimidating an officer or threatening to take revenge after forming a government was in fact tantamount to prevent ing an independent and impartial investigation.

The PTI chairman, according to the sources, rejected the allegation and maintained that protesters were acting on their own and went to those places voluntarily.