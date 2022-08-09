PTI changes venue for Aug 13 rally from Islamabad to Lahore

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has shifted the venue of its scheduled public meeting on August 13 from Islamabad to Lahore. The decision was taken in the meeting of PTI’s political committee chaired by chairman Imran Khan on Monday. The political party will hold its power show in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

In the meeting, the party decided to change the venue and now the PTI’s public meeting will be held at Hockey Stadium Lahore on the same day. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the party gathering.

Khan directed the PTI leaders to make maximum steps to make the upcoming rally successful. The PTI chairman also gave the tasks to the Lahore organizations and asked them to start preparations for the Independence Day celebrations. Khan asked the Lahore leadership to run a door-to-door mass contact campaign ahead of the public gathering.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan told the media that Imran Khan decided to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 13. A PTI delegation visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, it was decided to organise the rally in Rawalpindi cricket stadium but the making of new pitches by the cricket board would affect the rally, said Omar Ayub Khan. He said that the officials of the English Cricket Board are also expected to visit the stadium.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is also holding a public meeting on August 13. PTI will hold public gathering like a festival,” said Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one-month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country. The development happened after Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah cautioned the PTI not to cause disorder during a press conference.