The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the jail authorities to provide facilities to the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief as per law.

In another development, the Islamabad High Court removed objections to the PTI’s petition requesting the transfer of the former prime minister from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea and ordered the registrar to allot a number to the petition seeking the shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

“The court will issue an order regarding jail facilities as per the Pakistan Prisons Rules,” the IHC judge remarked.

Yesterday, the PTI moved to Islamabad High Court seeking the shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

PTI chief’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha in the petition also pleaded with the court for providing ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

Petitioner also requested for permission to the PTI’s legal team members for meeting with the party’s chairman in prison.

“His personal doctor, family members and senior party leaders should also be allowed to meet the PTI’s chief,” the counsel requested to the high court.