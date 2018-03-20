PTI challenges PPP move to nominate Sherry as opp leader in Senate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged the PPP’s move to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman for the opposition leader’s position in the Upper House of parliament.

In a letter to incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati held that the list of members supporting Senator Sherry Rehman for the slot of opposition leader in the house contravenes the rules and procedures of the house.

Last week, Senator Rehman had submitted her nomination papers, supported by 33 members of Senate, to Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. She had said that with the exception of PTI, MQM-P and JI, members of all other opposition parties as well as the independents had endorsed her nomination as the new leader of the opposition in Senate.

In his letter on Monday, Senator Swati argued that the independents should first declare whether they wish to be a part of the treasury or opposition benches, following which they should be allowed to support a candidate for the leader of the opposition.

Last week, Senator Rehman had submitted her nomination papers, supported by 33 members of Senate, to Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. She had said that except for the PTI, MQM-P and JI, the members of all other opposition parties as well as the independents had endorsed her nomination as the new leader of the opposition in Senate.

The PTI had previously demanded that the PPP withdraw Senator Rehman’s name from the running. The party has accelerated its efforts to thwart the PPP move and met with representatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as well as the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) to seek their support. While talking to media, Senator Swati — himself a nominee for the seat — claimed that the party enjoys support of the majority of opposition members.

Sources, however, claim that the party has so far been unable to get the number of votes required to succeed.