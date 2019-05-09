Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Thursday submitted a formal petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan against the recent appointment of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, as vice president of the PML-N.

Last week, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party’s structure, including Maryam’s appointment as vice president of the party — among a list of 16 vice presidents — for the first time.

The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

As per the petition, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N vice president is in conflict with the law and the Constitution. It also covered the legal basis under which Maryam is ineligible to hold public office and includes a detailed mention of court decisions.

In July 2018, an accountability court announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference, sentencing Maryam to seven years for abetment after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” and one year for non-cooperation with the National Accountability Bureau. She was disqualified from contesting polls after being convicted.

However, in January, the apex court upheld an Islamabad High Court verdict that had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to Maryam and her father.

The petition submitted to ECP said that an accountability court “declared the PML-N leader to be ineligible for public office” and added that a party position is not in private capacity. It stated that political parties have an influence on the entire political system and claimed that in the void of a party president, Maryam will use the elected president’s authority.