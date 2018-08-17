PTI chalks out plan to address economic crisis: Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and newly elected MNA from Karachi Dr. Arif Alvi said PTI government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to address the prevailing economic and other crises facing the country.

Speaking at a program of News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, Arif Alvi said all major political parties should

support PTI in its endeavors to overcome national challenges.

PTI MNA Omar Ayub Khan on this occasion said creating job opportunities and strengthening national economy are the top priorities of their government.

Senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said the people of Pakistan have reposed full confidence in the dynamic leadership

of Imran Khan.

He said most important challenges include security and elimination of terrorism, supremacy of law, provision of knowledge

based education, improvement of economy and strengthening energy sector.

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan addressing on this occasion said all the political parties should get united for the betterment

and development of the country.

Analyst Jan Muhammad Achakzai said we need to revise our foreign policy in accordance with the current global

political scenario.

