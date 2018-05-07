PTI celebrate youm-e-nijaat over Asif disqualification

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader, Usman Dar on Sunday criticized former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and said disqualified Asif could not float any kind of mega project during 32-year of political tenure in industrial hub, Sialkot. ‘Asif always made tall claims during his political career. Practically, he did nothing to make Sialkot a model City,’ he said while addressing a huge gathering at Jinnah House Sialkot.

PTI workers warmly welcomed Usman Dar who reached Sialkot with a big rally after disqualification decision of former Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Usman Dar, who played a key role to disqualify Asif, celebrated it as Yum-e-Nijaat with PTI workers. He said that Asif known as proud political leader and fell down after the decision of court.