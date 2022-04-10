PTI CC decides to play effective role in Parliament

Will continue mass contact campaign, protests

A meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Imran Khan to discuss PTI’s strategy as an opposition party.

The party’s core committee meeting was held in Bani Gala under the presidency of PTI chairman Imran Khan and was attended by core committee members, chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Punjab and Sindh.

The strategy of PTI as an opposition party was resolved and it was decided that PTI would play the role of an effective opposition inside and outside the parliament. While the meeting also discussed mass contact campaign and peaceful protests. It was further decided that a power show will be held on April 12 in Peshawar in which Imran Khan will address.

In the meeting, the core committee even settled to complete the organizational structure of the party soon and directed to mobilize the parliamentary board for distribution of tickets in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday clarified that the party has yet to decide on resigning from the National Assembly, negating fellow party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s claim made hours earlier that the party’s MNAs were to tender their resignations en masse on Monday. During a private TV programme, Qureshi said: “Today, the party’s core committee had a meeting under Imran Khan’s chairmanship.”

He said that apart from finalising his name as PTI’s candidate for prime minister’s election opposite Shehbaz Sharif, it was also discussed if the party should remain in the National Assembly in the current circumstances. “There was a discussion on this issue, but a final decision was not taken. The former prime minister decided to call a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee for tomorrow at 12pm. The opinion of those who are standing by him in these tough times will be sought. A final decision will be taken after that meeting.”