PTI cannot snatch Punjab from PML-N: Maryam

ECP’s decision not to affect Punjab govt: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, reacting on Friday after the ECP de-seated 25 members of PTI of Punjab Assembly, said that “No matter what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does, the dream of snatching Punjab from the PMLN will be shattered.”

Maryam Nawaz while lashing out at PTI chairman, wrote “Imran Khan, who was abusing the Election Commission of Pakistan day and night after the decision may have felt a little ashamed today.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the ECP decision does not affect the Punjab government.

She criticised the PTI and said that the party Chairman Imran Khan was earlier hurling abuses at the commission and was asking his followers to attack its office, but now he is all praise for the ECP. She emphasised that the decision was “only for the 25 dissident PTI members”.

She said that the de-seating of these members does not affect Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz elections, and the Punjab government as the allied parties already have the votes of 177 members. Berating the former, PTI-led government, the PML-N leader said that “these are the people who want to cling on to power no matter how much they hurt the country’s situation”.