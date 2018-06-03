PTI candidates will play key role towards development, prosperity: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI : In a meeting which was presided by President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing Sindh Nusrat Wahid congratulates Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk for his deployment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expected that the nominated Prime Minister will play key role for transparency of general elections.

On the occasion of issuing ceremony of party tickets to party candidates, she expressed that PTI candidates will pay an important role towards development and prosperity of the country, we have given priority to sincere, faithful, honest and qualified leaders and workers of the party, who have ability to solve the public issues.

She further said that after success in general elections, we will empower the NAB for prevention of corruption. Two times increase in foreign debt is worried & terrible situation for the nation. PML(N) stiffened the public in foreign debt, owing to this inflation reached at the highest level. In this meeting Iftikhar Soomro, Devan Sachal and others were also present