PTI candidates serve Rs one billion legal notice to PTI Chairman

PESHAWAR :Pakistan Tehrike Insaf MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday serve a legal notice of Rs one billion to PTI chairman Imran Khan for alleging them of taking money during senate polls. The notice served by Yasin Khalil and Qurban Ali undersection 8 of Defamation Ordinance 2002 through their legal counsel Advocate DanishAfridi, Barrister Mian Tajammul Shah and Khalid Ali Khan asked Imran Khan totender apology over his allegations of horse trading and selling vote againstRs 40 million against the two MPAs.

Related