Nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for the by-election of NA-240 Korangi have been rejected by the District Returning officer.

The Returning Officer Abdul Razzaq rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Syeda Bano. The papers were rejected after the RO deemed the suggester’s signatures fake.

Both the suggesters of the candidate also failed to appear before the Returning officer.