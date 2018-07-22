PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur, martyred in suicide blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in PK-99 Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur alongwith his driver has embraced martyrdom as a blast hit his election rally in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the PTI leader passed away at the hospital where he was bring treated.

Getting information about the mishap, the rescue teams have arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Six others are feared dead. Gandapur, who is the PTI’s candidate from PK-99, has been injured along with 10 others in the attack in Kulachi tehsil, said rescue officials. The blast took place near the vehicle of Ikramullah Gandapur.

The injured were taken to District Headquarter Hospital DI Khan. Three policemen are reportedly among the injured.

The blast took place near the house of Faqeer Haroon, a political activist. A mutilated body was found near the vehicle. It is feared that it was a suicide blast. Police cordoned off the area.

Ikramullah’s brother, Israrullah Gandapur, was killed in a suicide blast in October 2013 in Kulachi. He served as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister.

Gandapur served as the provincial agricultural minister in the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet. He was elected through a by-election on the Dera Ismail Khan PK-67 seat, after it was vacated following the death of his brother Law Minister Israrulah Gandapur in a suicide attack.

Following the candidate’s assassination, the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the elections for PK-99 constituency as per the Clause 73 (1) of the Elections Act 2017 which states that “if a contesting candidate dies before the commencement of the polls or during polling hours, the returning officer shall, by public notice, terminate proceedings relating to that elections.”

Condemning the attack on Gandapur, caretaker K-P Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan directed K-P Police to expedite investigations.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also condemned the suicide attack on his party’s candidate.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack against Ikram Khan Gandapur and his convoy today. May Allah grant Ikram and the other injured a speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk has expressed grief over the demise of Ikram-ullah Gandapur who embraced martyrdom during attack on his election campaign in DI Khan.

Prime Minister has condoled with the bereaved family and has prayed for the departed soul.

