PTI candidate for NA-53 by-polls promises ownership rights for slum dwellers

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-53 by elections Ali Awan on Sunday visited various areas in the federal capital as part of his election campaign. While addressing the residents of katchi basti in G-7 Sitara Market, F-6 and other sectors falling in his constituency Ali Awan said the PTI-government believed in service and therefore was taking concrete steps to bring real change in lives of the people.

He assured the slum dwellers solution to their problems particularly, land ownership rights. Prime Minister Iman Khan in this regard has constituted a task force to examine the state land that could be developed and utilized for the landless communities of the federal capital, said Ali Awan.

The previous governments he said have been making hollow promises with the residents of Islamabad and as a result their problems remained unresolved.

Now the PTI-government has come with a practicable and feasible plan to better the living standards of the people of the federal capital, said Ali Awan. Awan said it was unfortunate that previously candidates of various political parties visited slum dwellers during the time of election but after winning from here never returned to them and did not care to fulfill their promises.

Islamabad he said has maximum slums with areas devoid of any civic services like water supply, sewerage, basic health and education, the provisional results of the 2017 population census reveal. He promised that after winning from NA-53 in by elections he would do his level best for their ownership rights and provision of other facilities.

Islamabad’s population in the three censuses of 1981, 1998, and 2017 has been 340,000, 810,000, and 2 million. The ratio of urban population was 60pc, 65pc and 50pc, in them respectively. Overall highest population growth, 4.9pc, has now been recorded in ICT where growth in rural areas of Islamabad has been above 6pc.

The entire population growth in ICT’s rural areas is in fact development of slums around sectoral urban region of the federal capital. The major focus of this huge population surge in the rural belt has been areas around Tarnol, Sihala, Rawal Dam, Bani Gala, Barakahu, Bari Imam, Golra, Shah Allah Ditta, Nilore Road, and Jhangi Sayedan.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has not developed any residential sector in last 30 years. Even after Islamabad’s control has been given to elected Mayor, the situation has not improved, and whatever little spark the civic agency had has also gone dormant.

