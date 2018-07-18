PTI candidate allowed to contest polls

Use of COAS, CJP’s photos

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave permission to contest the July 25 elections to a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate who had used the pictures of the chief justice of Pakistan and the army chief in his campaign advertisements and posters.

The Elec­tion Commission of Pakis­tan (ECP) had earlier this month disqualified Nasir Cheema, a candidate from Gujranwala’s PP-53 constituency, after he was found to have violated the electoral code of conduct by using photos of two heads of institutions on his election posters.

The lawyer for Cheema, who had challenged the ECP decision in the high court, informed a two-judge bench today that his client had been ruled ineligible to contest the polls over alleged violation of the ECP code of conduct.

However, he asked why the ECP had disqualified Cheema on the basis of election posters that were put up on April 18, 2018, while the code of conduct had been issued on June 14, and the election schedule was published on May 31.

The counsel also complained that the person who had filed the complaint against Cheema never personally appeared before the ECP.

“The complainant also doesn’t belong to the PTI candidate’s constituency but is a resident of Karachi,” he pointed out.

The lawyer also asked why the commission had not revealed the specific law under which the candidate was disqualified.

