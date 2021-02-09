PTI came into power via backdoor, says PDM chief

HYDERABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday reiterated his claim that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power through rigging in 2018 General elections.

While addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, the head of the JUI-F said: “We have joined hands to restore democracy”. He said that the PDM, an alliance of major opposition parties will continue its struggle till removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the office adding that the PTI came into power via backdoor.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted that opposition wanted the establishment to stay away from politics and stick to its profession duty of defending the country.

He was apparently responding the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar’s statement wherein he denied reports of backdoor contacts with opposition parties.

“The establishment says that they are impartial and have no role in politics. We also want army to not get involved in politics and do nothing except dealing with matter related to defence, but what to do?”

But the mistakes were committed and apology should be issued in this regard, Fazlur Rehman said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former PM and PML-N bigwig Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were among others who addressed the rally.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz could not attend the rally as she was looking after her daughter who suffered injuries in road mishap.

Bilawal Bhutto while addressing the rally came hard on the government over inflation in the country. He said that public has been forced to live in “expensive Pakistan” instead of Naya Pakistan.

He accused the federal government of making plans to deprive the province of their rights ensured under the eighteenth amendment.

The PPP chief said that the government wanted to the resources of Sindh including its islands and mineral resources.