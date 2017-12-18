PTI was brought in KP to ‘snatch’ our culture: Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman has alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province to jeopardise the culture of Pakhtoons.

Fazlur Rehman addressed a conference organised in Peshawar during which he said that PTI chief Imran Khan had confessed earlier that the federation would be in a condition like that of KP had the political party won majority.

JUI-F chief said that the the political front stands by the sanctity and dignity of the nation. He said that the issue over Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is not complicated however, certain individuals who cater to own interests only have tensed the situation.

Fazlur Rehman said that the only issue JUI-F has with ‘them’ is that they want to impose their decision on the people of FATA whereas the political party wants a decision that is taken by the locals for their future.

JUI-F chief said that he condemns the attack on church in Quetta in the strongest of terms.

Fazlur Rehman further claimed that the political party would win Peshawar in General Elections 2018.

Orignally published by NNI