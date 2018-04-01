PTI board to award tickets

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday formed a 10-member parliamentary board for the distribution of tickets in Federally Administered Tribal Areas for General Elections 2018. According to the notification, Imran Khan is the chairman of the board while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is the vice-chairman.

The board also includes Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Ayub Afridi. Notification stated that the process to allot tickets to candidates in FATA will begin soon.—INP

Related