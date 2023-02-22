PTI big guns surrender before police as ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ begins from Lahore

LAHORE – In another bid to pressurise the incumbent government, senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have surrendered to Lahore police as Imran Khan-led party kicked off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati, along with several activists of the former ruling PTI have surrendered before law enforcers in the provincial capital after flocking at Charing Cross.

Charged PTI workers gathered at key places in Lahore, where the provincial administration has imposed Section 144 in wake of protests and rallies. Qureshi and other leaders can be seen waving at their supporters before entering in prison wave while workers climbed police vehicle in absolute show of defiance.

This is a developing story, and will be updated soon…