PTI believes in power of common people: Malika

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Malika Bukhari Monday said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working tirelessly to achieve the goal of establishing a ‘New Pakistan.’ Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan would progress in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government would make Punjab an exemplary province.

The PTI leader said that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar is a good person, “We all are part of his team. We are with Imran Khan to bring change in the country”, she mentioned. Replying to a question, she further said that “time will prove that decision to make Buzdar CM was right”.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has defended Sardar Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister is a sign of great leadership and CM Buzdar is committed to working for the Punjab. Responding to questions, she said PTI government was sincerely striving to serve the masses as common people have the decision-making powers in country and we always respect the people’s mandates.

“We are all answerable to the people and the democratic principle of rule of the people is being implemented in a genuine manner”, she further said. She said the opposition was engaged in politics of non-issues and wrongly criticizing CM Usman Buzdar in Punjab. MNA regretted that the opposition wanted to deviate attention of the government from core issues faced by the people, but they would come up to the expectations of the masses.

“We are representatives of the people and it is our responsibility to work for the betterment of the people of Pakistan”, she said. The people of Pakistan have shown their confidence on Imran Khan and it is hoped that PTI will fulfill masses’ expectations under the leadership of Imran Khan.—APP

