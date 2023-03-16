PTI barred from holding ‘historic’ power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding its “historic” power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

On Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced staging a “historic” public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday (March 19).

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had moved the LHC a day earlier, seeking to stop the police operation in the Zaman Park area.

After an initial hearing on Wednesday, the LHC had ordered police to suspend the operation till 10 am today — which helped calm the situation at the former prime minister’s residence, which had turned into a battleground.

The court then adjourned the hearing till 11 am tomorrow. PTI workers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) clashed for nearly 24 hours. The latter was trying to get through the party supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Scores of people were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired tear gas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.

Legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held nationwide protest rallies demanding a snap election, during one of which he was shot and wounded.