PTI, BAP decide to form coalition govt in Balochistan, nominate Jam Kamal as CM

ISLAMABD : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Tuesday decided to form coalition government in Balochistan and support Chairman BAP Jam Kamal for the post of chief minister.

This was decided in a meeting between leadership of the BAP with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Talking to media, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said it was BAP’s prerogative to choose the CM and the party had chosen Jam Kamal which we fully support. “In sha Allah, Jam Kamal will be the next CM Balochistan,” he said.

Jam Kamal said both the parties in coordination would find solutions for the civic and political issues of Balochistan. “We have had enough in the past, now we need to move towards change. We will help each other for the betterment of citizens. “We exist with big number of seats in the province,” he said.

The BAP is the largest party in Balochistan. On the provincial assembly seats, it has won 15 and after joining of four independents and seven candidates of different other parties their seats have increased to 26 and with 5 seats of PTI their number has reached 31 out of 50 seats in the province.

Jahangir said It was the BAP’s right that chief minister was from their party. “PTI and BAP decide to form coalition government in Balochistan. We congratulate the nation that Balochistan is ready for change. We will make a coalition government in the province and work in collaboration,” he said.

Jam Kamal said the BAP had announced to unconditionally support the PTI. “We made coalition in the senate election and are reaping its fruits now. PTI is the best option for development of Balochistan and Pakistan. We had a positive meeting with Imran and we see a ray of hope in him.

“We will work as a one unit for most proficient coordination in the province. We share many commonalities in our vision for improving life of a common citizen.”

Both the parties discussed names for the provincial cabinet and CM Balochistan in the meeting today.

