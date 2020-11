PTI bags speaker, deputy speaker seats in GB Assembly

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

The PTI on Thursday bagged both the speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly. PTI candidate Syed Amjad Ali was elected to the position of speaker, while advocate Nazir Ahmed secured the seat of deputy speaker.

The outgoing speaker, Fida Muhammad Nashad administered the oath to the newly-elected speaker. Ali secured 18 votes, while joint opposition candidate Ghulam Mohammad secured eight votes.

Similarly, deputy speaker advocate Ahmed grabbed 22 votes, while opposition candidate Rehmat Khaliq was able to get nine votes. Later, the speaker, Zaidi, chaired the meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers and thanked the lawmakers for choosing him for the position.

“It is our duty to meet the expectations of the nation,” he added. PTI has secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.