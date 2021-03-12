PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani beats PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate chairman race

ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent senator for Balochistan, has been elected as Senate chairman for second consecutive time as he defeated PDM’s joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday.

Sadiq Sanjrani secured 47 votes while his rival Gillani managed to bag 51 votes but latter’s seven votes were rejected by the presiding officer due to wrong stamp mark on the ballot paper.

After rejection of votes, Gillani got 44 votes, losing crucial election to the ruling PTI.

Ninety eight members of the upper house of parliament cast their votes while Jamat e Islami’s senator Mushtaq Ahmad did not take part in the polling.

JUI-F senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was the first to cast vote after the polling began in the Senate.

More to follow…